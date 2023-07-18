GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County in Kentucky will be seeing some positive changes when it comes to ambulance service.

A wait time of 45 minutes to an hour was the usual for emergency services for many residents in Greenup County, but that will no longer be the case! That’s because Portable Solutions Group presented a $50,000 check to support a new fleet of ambulances and materials that are crucial to emergency response.

The community is also coming together to create an ambulance authority to better emergency services and, in turn, economic employment.