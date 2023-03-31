GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Skeletal remains that are believed to be those of a woman were found in a burned-out car on Friday on the Greenup-Carter County line, according to the Kentucky State Police.
They say the remains and car were found on Sawpit Road off of Kentucky State Route 2 just before 1 p.m. on Friday.
Troopers tell 13 News that the body was heavily burned, but witness accounts and interviews lead them to believe the body was a woman.
The identity of the body is unknown at this time.
The Kentucky State Police says it is being considered a suspicious death. Anyone with information is being urged to contact them at 606-928-6421.