GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Skeletal remains that are believed to be those of a woman were found in a burned-out car on Friday on the Greenup-Carter County line, according to the Kentucky State Police.

They say the remains and car were found on Sawpit Road off of Kentucky State Route 2 just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers tell 13 News that the body was heavily burned, but witness accounts and interviews lead them to believe the body was a woman.

The identity of the body is unknown at this time.

The Kentucky State Police says it is being considered a suspicious death. Anyone with information is being urged to contact them at 606-928-6421.