RACELAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving a Greenup County school, and need the public’s help.

According to the KSP, troopers have been contacted regarding rumors of the allegations and began investigating the situation. Troopers say the alleged sexual abuse involves “faculty and students” at Raceland-Worthington High School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, despite the investigation, troopers have not been able to find anyone who has a first-hand account of or is a victim of the alleged sexual abuse, according to KSP.

Troopers are asking anyone with information that could aid in the investigation to contact the KSP at 606-928-6421.