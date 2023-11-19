RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — Greenup County families were treated to a record number of Thanksgiving food baskets Saturday thanks to the efforts of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County and its Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools.

Since originating at the Raceland Key Club in 1995, the project has seen an increase in demand. On Saturday, 60 Thanksgiving food baskets went to Greenup County families, five more than last year and a new record for the project.

According to a release from the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, “Kiwanis president Don Golightly and Joshua Joseph, chairman of the project, said 25 baskets were delivered in the Greenup County school district, while 15 were delivered in the Russell area and the remaining 20 in the Raceland area.”

Kiwanis members Scott Hill and Jack Patterson load food boxes for delivery to McKell Middle School in South Shore. (Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County)

Project chairman Joshua Joseph is shown with a box of pumpkin loaves that were included in each basket. (Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County)

Carolyn Stephenson, Key Club advisor at Russell High School, lines up food boxes at Raceland for distribution. (Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County)

Kiwanian Stephanie Huffman checks in loaves of bread to be included in each food basket. (Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County)

Kiwanis President Don Golightly displays one of the boneless half hams provided each family. (Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County)

Baskets contained a variety of Thanksgiving food items courtesy of Kiwanis members and their Key Club families, with the club itself even donating a boneless half ham, bread and a dessert.

Baskets were distributed to families in need, identified by the family resource centers at the three school districts. Families could pick up their food basket at either McDowell Intermediate school in Russell, Raceland-Worthington High School in Raceland or McKell Middle School in South Shore.

“Over the 29 year history of the project, launched in 1995, the baskets have assisted 1,550 families at an estimated value of $62,600,” the release said.

To guarantee their quality, each basket is inspected by Key Club members at Russell and Raceland, making sure they are fit for a proper Thanksgiving feast.