GREENUP, KY (WOWK) — Mi-De-Con, Inc., a contracting company that focuses on various industrial needs, is coming to Kentucky.

According to a Monday release from Greenup County Judge Executive Bobby Hall, Mi-De-Con has signed a deed for more than seven acres of land on “Site B” of EastPark Industrial Park, north of Technology Drive and west of North Commerce Drive, in Greenup and Boyd Counties.

“Matthew Floyd, president of Mi-De-Con, Inc., and partners will provide their expertise to the current and future businesses located at FIVCO and East Park,” the release said.

The development is part of an initiative that began in January 2023.