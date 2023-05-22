WURTLAND, KY (WOWK) — A missing Greenup County couple has been found, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

The KSP says they found Rachel Everman and Justin Penix on Sunday. Everman’s family says she is home now, but it is unclear if Penix is home now.

According to Trooper Shane Goodall, to his knowledge, there are no further investigations, however that could change if new information becomes available.

It’s still believed the couple left of their own free will when they were reported missing.

No further details on this case are being released at this time.