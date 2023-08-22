GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Detention Center has a new “Chief” in town!

The detention center and Jailer Larry Pancake have announced a new K-9 named Chief is joining the facility’s team.

Chief is a 16-month-old Belgium Malinois who is certified in narcotics detection, along with his handler Greenup County Deputy Justin Taylor. The pair have trained to detect a number of narcotics including methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone, LSD and their derivatives.

The Greenup County Detention Center is welcoming a new K-9, named Chief, and Deputy Justin Taylor to the team. Aug. 22, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Greenup County Jailer Larry Pancake)

The new K-9 received his training from Shawn Podunavac of A+ K-9 Detection Services & Sales. Chief’s goal at the detention center will be to help prevent contraband smuggling of drugs into the facility.

Pancake says Chief and Deputy Taylor will be beneficial to to the center by providing additional safety and security for the inmates and the staff. He also says the duo’s employment came at no cost to the county or taxpayers.