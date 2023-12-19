RACELAND, KY (WOWK) – It’s safe to say it smelled like a kitchen on Christmas inside the Raceland Fire Department Monday night.

The city’s annual community dinner brought in people from all over Greenup County to enjoy a good meal and great fellowship.

“We cooked 13 turkeys and 13 hams. Last year we fed 400 people and this year it looks like it’s going to be more than that,” volunteer and cook Carlos Holbrook says Monday night.

Once the community dinner was over, more than 100 families drove to the Ashland, Kentucky Walmart, grabbed a shopping cart, and were ready to shop with a cop.

Owen Wilson, one of the parents participating in the event, says the generosity from all involved shows just what kind of community they live in.

“For our kids to be able to go and get presents this time of the year whenever we don’t have much to afford it, It means a lot to us,” Wilson says.

For the officers walking through the aisles with the kids, this was more than just a shopping spree.

“A lot of times when we meet these kids, it’s not a good situation and it’s good for them to be able to interact with us,” Raceland City Police Officer Adam Collins says.

“It’s to see that they can come to us, they can look up to us. If they need us, we’re there to help them. We’re not there to try to scare them or anything along those lines,” Worthington Police Officer Megan Ritchie says.

This holiday season, these officers aren’t just putting presents under the tree. The families tell 13 News they’re putting Christmas cheer into their hearts.