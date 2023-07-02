GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Worthington Police Department is accepting donations for a police officer and his family after they lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Sunday.

In a Facebook Post the Worthington Police Department said they are accepting any donations for the family in their time of need.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below is a list of sizes for the family members:

Men’s large shirt, 34/34 pants, 10.5 shoes; Men’s XL shirt, XL shorts, 12 shoes; Women’s L shirt, 14/16 pants, 9 shoes; and Women’s 3X shirt, 24 pants, 11 shoes.

Donations can be dropped off at the City Building.