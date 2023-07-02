GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Worthington Police Department is accepting donations for a police officer and his family after they lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Sunday.
In a Facebook Post the Worthington Police Department said they are accepting any donations for the family in their time of need.
Below is a list of sizes for the family members:
Men’s large shirt, 34/34 pants, 10.5 shoes; Men’s XL shirt, XL shorts, 12 shoes; Women’s L shirt, 14/16 pants, 9 shoes; and Women’s 3X shirt, 24 pants, 11 shoes.
Donations can be dropped off at the City Building.