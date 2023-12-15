RACELAND, KY (WOWK) – Folks in Eastern Kentucky are gearing up for what organizers are calling their biggest event of the season.

It’s Raceland’s Community Christmas Dinner and Shop with a Cop event, and it’s set to take place Monday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Raceland Fire Department. The event organizers say they hope to help more than 120 children thanks to the more than $20,000 in donations raised with the help of AMVETS.

Dustin Burchett with the City of Raceland says they’re creating a one-of-a-kind experience, not just for the community but for the children in need of some Christmas cheer.

“Well, we do have our entire park decorated. We have our 40-foot Santa put up. We’re really excited about that,” Burchett said. “So, for all the families that come to the dinner on Monday, they will get to see our park. It’s completely lit up. We take a lot of pride in that, too. So, come on down to see the City of Raceland.”

Other participants include Wirtland, Worthington and the Greenup County Fiscal Court. Kids can be registered all the way up to the event on Monday, Dec. 18.