RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – A school principal is being mourned by the community surrounding the Russell Independent School System.

The school district’s superintendent announced the passing of Pamela J. Wright. She served as the principal at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School, but had worked in several different capacities throughout the district over the last 26 years.

“Pam’s impact on the Russell Independent community is immeasurable,” Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. M. Sean Home and RMIS Assistant Principal Beth Westenhofer said in a joint statement.

Her colleagues say they love Wright’s love for her students was evident in the compassionate and nurturing way she treated them as if they were her own. They say they hope memories of her kindness, dedication and love provide them and her family with some comfort during this time.