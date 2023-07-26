GREENUP COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman whose remains were found in a burned-out car in March.

According to the Greenup County Coroner’s Office and the Greenup County Public Safety, the investigation began on March 31, 2023 remains were found March 31, 2023, in a wooded area along Sawpit Road near Warnock. Authorities said when they arrived to the scene, they found the “skeletonized human remains” inside.

In March, Kentucky State Troopers told WOWK 13 News the body was heavily burned, but witness accounts and interviews lead them to believe the body was a woman. The remains were taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for DNA identification and an autopsy.

According to Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright, the remains have been identified as Stacy L. Meenach. Wright says she lived in the Greenup County area. Due to the ongoing investigation, the coroner’s office says Meenach’s cause and manner of death are not being released at this time.

At the time Meenach’s remains were found, Kentucky State Police said the case was being considered a “suspicious death,” asking anyone with possible information to contact them at 606-928-6421.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Kentucky State Police, The Greenup County Coroner’s Office, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenup County E 911 Center, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office, the Load Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance.