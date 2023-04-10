RACELAND, KY (WOWK) – A teenager has died after a crash that sent nine people to the hospital.

Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at the intersection of US 23 and Kentucky 750. According to Sammons, a “family van” with eight occupants and a tractor trailer were involved in the T-bone crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sammons says of the eight people in the van, four were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center and four were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. He says a 15-year-old girl died of her injuries at Cabell Huntington.

According to Sammons, five of the occupants in the van have been treated and released. Two of the van occupants, a 10-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, remain in critical condition, the police chief says.

Sammons says the driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the KDMC and has since been treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation, and no names of those involved are being released at this time.