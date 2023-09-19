GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — After several fires on Tuesday, Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall issued a burn ban for the next five days.
According to the order, they are “only concerned with fires getting out of control” in Greenup County.
