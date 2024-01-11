WURTLAND, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police arrested two individuals for murder Thursday that are allegedly linked to the death of a 5-year-old in Wurtland.

According to a KSP release, an investigation into the death of a 5-year-old that began on June 17, 2023, has since turned up “sufficient evidence” for the Greenup County Grand Jury to issue indictment warrants, leading to the arrests of Rachel Waddell, 36, and Christopher Stiltner, 38, for murder on Thursday.

Waddell and Stiltner were arrested at a residence on Oak Street in Wurtland, KY, the same address the 5-year-old was found dead. The two were then transported to the Greenup County Detention Center.

The case is still ongoing.