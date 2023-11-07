GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A woman was life flighted to Huntington Tuesday morning after a vehicle accident in Greenup County, Kentucky.

According to Greenup County Public Service Director Buford Hurley, officials were called to the site of a single vehicle accident at KY1458 (Indian Run) around 9:27 a.m. The vehicle had gone over the guardrail and down a hill, resulting in the ejection of the driver. The driver has since been transported to Huntington for medical care.

As a result of the accident, Indian Run is closed at Rockgate Road and Short White Oak Road until further notice.

Little Sandy, Russell and Flatwoods VFDs were on scene.