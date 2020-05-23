Greenup County schools receive needed literacy grant

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – For those graduating high school this year, their high school education is over. But for the underclassmen moving up, this could be a new and challenging chapter ahead.

Schools like Greenup County High School in Kentucky have been applying for grants to help with resources heading into the 2020-21 school year.

The Greenup County school district has been awarded the Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy grant to go toward improving students reading and writing skills.

However, for other schools who will not be receiving grants like this one, the upcoming school year could be a struggle. With the pandemic forcing schools across the nation to move toward distance learning at home, without the grants, some schools may not be able to provide all of the resources.



Cabell County school have utilized a new online program during the pandemic at the end of the 2020 school year. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

For the Cabell County school district, the move toward online learning has been made easier with their “Connected Classroom” program. But even with updates similar to these, some schools may find it difficult to purchase needed resources without grants.

On the matter of whether schooling will be online based or back in the classroom in the Fall, school districts are currently waiting for an announcement from their state’s Department of Education.

Our district is planning for next school year based on the guidance received from the Kentucky Department of Education and we will follow that guidance. Rebecca Corsetti, Greenup County Instructional Supervisor

