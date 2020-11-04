Greenup Courthouse remains closed due to rise of COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the week due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Greenup County Executive Judge Robert W. Carpenter made the announcement this morning, adding the Greenup County Courthouse will remain close until Monday, Nov. 16.

Yesterday, the Greenup County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, including a 13-year-old male among the cases.

Earlier this week, the county was closed due to being in the red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 website. It still remains in red as of Wednesday, Nov. 4.

