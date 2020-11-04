Greenup Courthouse remains closed due to rise of COVID-19 cases

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the week due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Greenup County Executive Judge Robert W. Carpenter made the announcement this morning, adding the Greenup County Courthouse will remain close until Monday, Nov. 16.
Yesterday, the Greenup County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, including a 13-year-old male among the cases.
Earlier this week, the county was closed due to being in the red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 website. It still remains in red as of Wednesday, Nov. 4.
