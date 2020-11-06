Hard-hit Kentucky bars, restaurants getting fee waiver due to virus

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky’s bar and restaurant operators are getting a break from alcoholic beverage renewal fees to help cope with restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is granting a 12-month renewal fee waiver to current license holders. He says bar and restaurant operators who haven’t submitted the renewal fee this year won’t have to pay until 2021.

“From the start of this pandemic, I have asked all of our state government leaders to find creative ways to help families and businesses that have been severely financially hurt by this crisis,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This has certainly been a difficult year for our bars, restaurants and venues, and they deserve this innovative support as we face what could be a very painful winter.”

Those who have paid this year will have their fees waived next year. Bars and restaurants have endured capacity limitations to help contain the virus.

The governor’s office says the fee waiver does not apply to producers, distributors, wholesalers and others that were able to continue operations throughout Kentucky’s state of emergency.

