HARLAN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A search is underway for a coal miner missing after a roof collapsed at a Harlan County mine.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky, began his shift at 10 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the D-29 Darby Fork Mine in Holmes Mill. Officials say about an hour later, while Brown was working about 14,000 undergrown, the roof collapsed.

“Our sincere hope is that Mr. Brown is found safe,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “We will then begin the process of examining what happened at this mine and how it could have been prevented.”

The cabinet says mine operations were shut down and will remain suspended Monday while the search for Brown continues. Investigators from the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, went to the mine early Monday morning.

“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Britainy and I are praying for the miner and his family – we all hope for his safe recovery.”