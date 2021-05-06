Countdown to Tax Day
Have you seen him? Police search for missing kid

Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Police are searching for a missing kid in Boyd County.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Dustan Webb was last seen leaving Paul Blazer High School Thursday afternoon.

He was wearing a gray Adidas sweatshirt, shorts and a white mask.

If you have any information on where he might be, call 911 or the police department at 606-385-3273.

