Health care workers in KY challenge COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Kentucky

by: Courier Journal, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

COVINGTON, KY (AP) – Several dozen employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare have filed a lawsuit challenging a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Courier-Journal reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Covington. It comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases – largely among unvaccinated patients. The suit follows a recent announcement by most of the state’s major hospital systems, including St. Elizabeth’s, that they would require vaccines for all workers without a medical or religious exemption to try control the COVID-19 surge.

St. Elizabeth’s, based in northern Kentucky, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

