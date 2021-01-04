Health officials break down KY’s vaccine rollout plan

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says Kentucky has the goal is to administer 90% of the vaccine within seven days after receiving it.

Stack went into detail about the phases on who can get the vaccine and in what phases people are in.

The phases include:

Phase 1A: Long Term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel,

Frontline Essential Workers include:

Healthcare Personnel

First Responders (such as firefighters, Police)

Education: (Teachers, support staff, daycare)

Food and Agriculture

U.S. Postal Workers

Public transit Workers

Grocery store workers

Other Essential Workers includes:

Transport and logistics

Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)

Finance

IT & Communications

Energy

Media

Legal

Public Safety

Water & wastewater

Per CDC, adults of any age with the following conditions are at increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19:

Cancer

Chronic kidney failure

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity/Severe obesity

Sickle cell disease

Smokers

Type 2 diabetes mellitus/adult-onset diabetes

Stack says state and health officials goal to complete the goal of administering the vaccine to all Kentuckians by June.