Health officials break down KY’s vaccine rollout plan

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says Kentucky has the goal is to administer 90% of the vaccine within seven days after receiving it.
Stack went into detail about the phases on who can get the vaccine and in what phases people are in.
The phases include:
- Phase 1A: Long Term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel,
- Phase 1B: First responders, anyone over the age of 70, K-12 school personnel
- Phase 1C: Anyone over the age of 60, anyone older than 16 with CDC highest risks conditions, all essential workers
- Phase 2: Anyone 40 years old or older
- Phase 3: Anyone 16 years old or older
- Phase 4: Children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to be 18% of KY populations)
Frontline Essential Workers include:
- Healthcare Personnel
- First Responders (such as firefighters, Police)
- Education: (Teachers, support staff, daycare)
- Food and Agriculture
- U.S. Postal Workers
- Public transit Workers
- Grocery store workers
Other Essential Workers includes:
- Transport and logistics
- Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)
- Finance
- IT & Communications
- Energy
- Media
- Legal
- Public Safety
- Water & wastewater
Per CDC, adults of any age with the following conditions are at increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney failure
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity/Severe obesity
- Sickle cell disease
- Smokers
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus/adult-onset diabetes
Stack says state and health officials goal to complete the goal of administering the vaccine to all Kentuckians by June.
