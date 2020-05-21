‘Healthy at Work’ update from Kentucky Gov. Beshear set for 5 p.m.

In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give a daily update on the state’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan at 5 p.m. May 21, 2020.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 166 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Kentucky’s total to 8,167. A total of 2,919 Kentuckians have recovered.

He also confirmed 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

