‘Healthy at Work’ update from Kentucky Gov. Beshear set for 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give a daily update on the state’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan at 5 p.m. May 21, 2020.
Yesterday, the governor confirmed 166 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Kentucky’s total to 8,167. A total of 2,919 Kentuckians have recovered.
He also confirmed 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
