(STACKER) – Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Kentucky since 2000 using 247Sports. Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Kentucky

#50: John Young (2020)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Christian Academy Of Louisville (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #373 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.8904 rating)

– Position ranking: #27 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#49: Patrick Towles (2012)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Highlands (Fort Thomas, KY)

– National ranking: #354 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.8932 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#48: JJ Weaver (2019)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Moore Traditional School (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #347 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8937 rating)

– Position ranking: #26 (SDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#47: Jared Casey (2019)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Ballard (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #332 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8958 rating)

– Position ranking: #21 (ILB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#46: Ryan White (2013)

– College: Vanderbilt

– High school: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #326 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.8917 rating)

– Position ranking: #24 (CB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#45: Kyle Bolin (2013)

– College: Louisville

– High school: Lexington Catholic (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #322 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.8919 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#44: Tahj Rice (2018)

– College: Duke

– High school: Waggener Traditional (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #319 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.8973 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (SDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#43: Kash Daniel (2016)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Paintsville (Paintsville, KY)

– National ranking: #314 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.8948 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (ILB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#42: Zeke Pike (2012)

– College: Auburn

– High school: Dixie Heights (Ft Mitchell, KY)

– National ranking: #302 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9013 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#41: Dekel Crowdus (2021)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #299 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9011 rating)

– Position ranking: #49 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky

#40: Brandon Newman (2008)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #290 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.8943 rating)

– Position ranking: #18 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#39: Tanner Bowles (2019)

– College: Alabama

– High school: Glasgow (Glasgow, KY)

– National ranking: #290 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9025 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (OG)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#38: Eli Brown (2015)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Warren East (Bowling Green, KY)

– National ranking: #260 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9047 rating)

– Position ranking: #20 (OLB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#37: Winston Guy (2008)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Lexington Catholic (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #248 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9033 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (S)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#36: Darrian Miller (2011)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Bryan Station (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #241 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.8999 rating)

– Position ranking: #23 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#35: Justin Miller (2002)

– College: Clemson

– High school: Owensboro (Owensboro, KY)

– National ranking: #238 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (CB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#34: Jairus Brents (2018)

– College: Louisville

– High school: Waggener Traditional (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #230 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9122 rating)

– Position ranking: #24 (CB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#33: Aundre Henderson (2006)

– College: Louisville

– High school: Dupont Manual (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #229 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.8906 rating)

– Position ranking: #18 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#32: Rondale Moore (2018)

– College: Purdue

– High school: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #229 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9123 rating)

– Position ranking: #41 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#31: Aaron Boyd (2008)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Henry Clay (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #224 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.908 rating)

– Position ranking: #31 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to retire in Kentucky

#30: Milton Wright (2019)

– College: Purdue

– High school: Christian Academy Of Louisville (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #204 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.918 rating)

– Position ranking: #30 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#29: Bryan Hudson (2019)

– College: Virginia Tech

– High school: Scott County (Georgetown, KY)

– National ranking: #197 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9189 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (OG)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#28: Jason Hatcher (2013)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #178 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9252 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (WDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#27: Jon Davis (2011)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Eastern (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #176 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9192 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (TE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#26: Matt Elam (2014)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: John Hardin (Elizabethtown, KY)

– National ranking: #174 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9272 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#25: Jacob Lacey (2019)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: South Warren (Bowling Green, KY)

– National ranking: #172 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9304 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#24: Jantzen Dunn (2021)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: South Warren (Bowling Green, KY)

– National ranking: #171 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9269 rating)

– Position ranking: #10 (S)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#23: Justin Green (2009)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Louisville Male (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #169 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9215 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (CB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#22: Drake Jackson (2016)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Woodford County (Versailles, KY)

– National ranking: #141 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9371 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (OC)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#21: Stephen Herron Jr. (2019)

– College: Stanford

– High school: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #141 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9389 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (WDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Most rural counties in Kentucky

#20: Jager Burton (2021)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #137 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9389 rating)

– Position ranking: #10 (IOL)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#19: Lamar Dawson (2011)

– College: USC

– High school: Boyle County (Danville, KY)

– National ranking: #130 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9366 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (ILB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#18: Rob Smith (2002)

– College: Tennessee

– High school: Highlands (Fort Thomas, KY)

– National ranking: #117 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9311 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (OG)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#17: Drew Barker (2014)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Conner (Hebron, KY)

– National ranking: #116 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9454 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#16: Earl Heyman (2005)

– College: Louisville

– High school: Ballard (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #111 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9341 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (SDE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#15: Hunter Bivin (2013)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Apollo (Owensboro, KY)

– National ranking: #97 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9545 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#14: James McKinney (2005)

– College: Michigan

– High school: Louisville Central (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #94 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9612 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (DT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#13: Wan’Dale Robinson (2019)

– College: Nebraska

– High school: Western Hills (Frankfort, KY)

– National ranking: #87 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9597 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (APB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#12: Montrell Jones (2001)

– College: Tennessee

– High school: Louisville Male (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #86 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)

– Position ranking: #11 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#11: Cory Zirbel (2005)

– College: Michigan

– High school: Murray (Murray, KY)

– National ranking: #84 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9671 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#10: Landon Young (2016)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Lafayette (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #78 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9631 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#9: James Quick (2013)

– College: Louisville

– High school: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #62 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9731 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (WR)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#8: Walker Parks (2020)

– College: Clemson

– High school: Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #50 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9745 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#7: Brian Brohm (2004)

– College: Louisville

– High school: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #50 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9783 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#6: Jedrick Wills (2017)

– College: Alabama

– High school: Lafayette (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #34 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9831 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (OT)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#5: Michael Mayer (2020)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, KY)

– National ranking: #32 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9833 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (TE)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#4: Damien Harris (2015)

– College: Alabama

– High school: Madison Southern (Berea, KY)

– National ranking: #31 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9866 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (RB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#3: Eric Shelton (2001)

– College: Florida State

– High school: Bryan Station (Lexington, KY)

– National ranking: #22 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9922 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (RB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#2: Micah Johnson (2006)

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Fort Campbell (Fort Campbell, KY)

– National ranking: #15 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9934 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

– Read more details on 247Sports

#1: Michael Bush (2003)

– College: Louisville

– High school: Louisville Male (Louisville, KY)

– National ranking: #11 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

– Read more details on 247Sports

MORE: