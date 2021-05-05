Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge

FILE – In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service in November 2020, is a portion of the Red River flowing through a gorge in Kentucky. Investors are obtaining land for development of a private, upscale resort near Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, a nonprofit group said, but with significant local opposition the project is far from a done deal. Red River Economic Development announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021, that private investors signed a contract to buy 891 acres near Slade, Ky., for about $2.25 million, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)

STANTON, KY (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old University of Kentucky student who went hiking at Red River Gorge has been found dead at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff.

Powell County Search and Rescue said in a statement that the organization was notified Tuesday that the woman had gone hiking Monday and did not return.

The statement said crews were able to ping the woman’s phone and watch to get GPS coordinates and began searching for her in the Auxier Ridge area. Powell County Search and Rescue spokeswoman Lt. Lisa Johnson told WDRB-TV that authorities believe the woman got too close to the edge of the cliff and fell.