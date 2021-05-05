Hiker found dead at bottom of cliff at Red River Gorge

STANTON, KY (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old University of Kentucky student who went hiking at Red River Gorge has been found dead at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff.
Powell County Search and Rescue said in a statement that the organization was notified Tuesday that the woman had gone hiking Monday and did not return.
The statement said crews were able to ping the woman’s phone and watch to get GPS coordinates and began searching for her in the Auxier Ridge area. Powell County Search and Rescue spokeswoman Lt. Lisa Johnson told WDRB-TV that authorities believe the woman got too close to the edge of the cliff and fell.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.