Hillbilly Days 2021 in Kentucky canceled

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Hillbilly Days 2021 has been canceled according to the event’s website. The event had originally been scheduled for April 15-17.
Pike County has been celebrating the event since 1977, but now for the second year in a row, the event has been canceled amid the pandemic.
Hillbilly Days also serves as a fundraiser for to benefit the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Organizers say the plan to bring the event back in 2022.
