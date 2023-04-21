PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The streets of downtown Pikeville, Kentucky are closed for the popular “Hillbilly Days” and everyone is channeling their “inner hillbilly” this weekend.

For some, it’s a new experience but for others like Pike County resident Dana Slone, it’s tradition. “We come about every year,” Slone says at the kickoff of the annual event.

Whether or not you’re walking through the hillbilly-themed downtown area for the first time, everyone has at least one thing they look forward to.

For young fans Brooklyn & Braxton Prater, they say it’s always “the food!”

Eric Rutherford, who brings his family almost year, says he enjoys the “rides and the food,” and his wife Michelle Rutherford enjoys the outdoor concerts.

Vendors, games, and other forms of entertainment are also set up along the streets and all this fun is for a great cause.

The local Shriners chapter has hosted this event since 1977, helping children with disabilities by collecting donations and fundraising at the event.

Hillbilly Days will continue into the weekend. For the schedule with a complete list of events, click here.