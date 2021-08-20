HIV cases climb in Kentucky city, more screenings offered

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker displays an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. On Monday, April 5, 2021, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in West Virginia’s largest county, two months after a CDC official warned that Kanawha county’s outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.” (AP Photo/John Raby)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health officials in Kentucky’s largest city say an increase in HIV cases has led the agency to offer more screenings and prevention measures.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness also urged local health care providers on Thursday to start conducting HIV testing as a routine part of medical care.

Health officials said there have been 126 people diagnosed with HIV in the first five months of 2021.

They said 24 cases were diagnosed in May, which is the most recent data available. The average number of cases annually from 2017 to 2020 was 144.