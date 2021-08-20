HIV cases climb in Kentucky city, more screenings offered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health officials in Kentucky’s largest city say an increase in HIV cases has led the agency to offer more screenings and prevention measures.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness also urged local health care providers on Thursday to start conducting HIV testing as a routine part of medical care.
Health officials said there have been 126 people diagnosed with HIV in the first five months of 2021.
They said 24 cases were diagnosed in May, which is the most recent data available. The average number of cases annually from 2017 to 2020 was 144.
