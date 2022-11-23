FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that there will be a toy drive to give gifts to Kentucky flood victims.
In a video posted to Gov. Beshear’s YouTube page, First Lady Britainy Beshear says, “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas is a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them.”
To make a donation to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive, you can send it to:
Jenny Wiley State Resort Park
75 Theatre Court
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
The Governor’s website says more drop-off locations and collection events will be announced.
You can also make a monetary donation at the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund website.