FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that there will be a toy drive to give gifts to Kentucky flood victims.

In a video posted to Gov. Beshear’s YouTube page, First Lady Britainy Beshear says, “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas is a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them.”

To make a donation to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive, you can send it to:

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

75 Theatre Court

Prestonsburg, KY 41653

The Governor’s website says more drop-off locations and collection events will be announced.

You can also make a monetary donation at the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund website.