Homeowner dies following house fire in Grayson, KY

House fire aftermath on the 200 block of Meadow View Road in Grayson, KY (Courtesy: Lane Ball, 13 News reporter/Staff photo)

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — A homeowner has died after a house fire Saturday morning in Grayson, Kentucky.

Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Morgan tells 13 News flames broke out inside a home located on the 200 block of Meadow View Road around 4 a.m.

Morgan says the homeowner, a 93-year-old woman, died after being transported to the hospital following the fire. Her name has not been released yet.

The Grayson Police Department is investigating but say there is no suspected foul play at this time.