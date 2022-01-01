Homes in Pike County see floodwater damage

UPDATE: US 119 in Belfry, KY is now open after the water has receded.

Several homes are damaged, but the Belfry Fire Chief says they have water rescued 47 residents as of right now.

Officials are now checking on additional homes in the Belfry Middle School area.

The Roger’s Funeral Home also suffered significant damage.

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Several homes were damaged by floodwater near Belfry Freewill Baptist Church in Pike County, Kentucky.

One resident lost an entire out-building as it was washed down a creek and many others are currently unable to get into their homes.





Local fire departments are working on water rescues and Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett says the water is starting to recede.

We will have more updates for you as the story develops.