Horse Soldier Bourbon to build $200 million site in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Horse Soldier Bourbon plans to create more than 50 jobs with a new $200 million tourism project in Pulaski County.

The site will contain a 27,585-square-foot distillery visitor center; 5,000-person amphitheater; 500-person outdoor event space; 3,200-square-foot wedding chapel; and an activity center, shops and more.

“Kentucky’s bourbon industry continues to expand, bringing quality jobs and tourism dollars to communities in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Today’s announcement further reinforces our commitment to ensuring Kentucky is a top tourism destination, but also a premiere location for businesses to grow and expand. I want to thank Horse Soldier Bourbon and the leaders in the Somerset community for being an integral part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that Kentucky is a better, brighter place for the future.”

Horse Soldier Bourbon was founded by retired members of the U.S. Special Forces who were among the first to enter Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The company has been approved by the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority for $29.9 million in incentives for the project.