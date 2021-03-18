Hours for Kentucky bars, restaurants extended as COVID-19 numbers improve

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says restaurants and bars can now remain open a little longer under the state’s curfew due to the state’s improving COVID-19 numbers. This includes a current daily positivity rate of 3.23%, which is the lowest the rate has been since July 3.

Starting Friday, March 19 the curfew will be extended by an hour. The businesses will be able to serve until 12 a.m. and doors will have to close at 1 a.m. Beshear says the state will continue extending the time by increments as long as cases stay down and people remain cautious.

Capacity remains at 60% and the seating rule still applies. The state’s mask mandate is also still in effect.

The governor also said during his semi-daily press briefing he hopes the state’s eligibility for the vaccine will be expanded to all Kentuckians 16 and older by April 12. Today, he said group 1C will be expanded beginning Monday to include those 50 and older.