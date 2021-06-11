How do I sign up for Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery?

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentuckians who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the “Shot at a Million.”

Team Kentucky says a total of three Kentuckians ages 18 and over will win $1,000,000 and a total of 15 Kentuckians between the ages of 12 and 17 will win full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books. Each week, one $1 million winner and five scholarship winners will be selected.

To enter the lottery, eligible Kentuckians should go online to the Shot at A Million website. Anyone who wants to enter but does not have access to the internet can call 855-598-2246 for information to enter the drawings.

Entry Deadline Drawing Date Announcement Date 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 Thursday, July 1 Friday, July 2 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 Thursday, July 29 Friday, July 30 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 Thursday, Aug. 26 Friday, Aug. 27 Dates for the “Shot at a Million” drawings

Those who are eligible include any permanent resident of the Bluegrass State who has received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Some Kentuckians, however, may not be eligible for the lottery, such as inmates incarcerated for a felony or some state employees and their spouses or blood relatives.

The state has more information on who cannot enter the lottery on the website. Kentuckians can only enter the drawing once and any duplicate entries will be removed, according to Team Kentucky.

Snapshot of the Shot at a Million homepage

For those who have not yet received a vaccine, “Step one” on the website includes a link to the Team Kentucky website which includes a vaccine location finder. Anyone who needs help scheduling an appointment to get a vaccine can call 855-598-2246 or text their zip code to GETVAX – 438829. Those who chose the texting option will receive three vaccine locations near them. Team Kentucky also has the option to text VACUNA – 822862 to receive the information in Spanish.

Team Kentucky website

Once the user has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and meets the other eligibility requirements, they can select “Enter Now” under “Step 2” of the website.

For those 18 and older, the user will need to enter their name, date of birth, address, email address and phone number, as well as the location where they received their information. According to Team Kentucky, by entering the drawing, the user is agreeing to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to verify their vaccination information.

According to the website, Kentuckians between the ages of 13 and 17 may enter the drawing themselves, however, they are required to provide contact information for their parent or legal guardian who must validate the information before the prize can be awarded. For Kentuckians 12 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must complete the form.

For those who are eligible and between the ages of 12 and 17, the child’s name, date of birth and address must be provided along with the parent or legal guardian’s name, email address and phone number. The user will also need to provide where the child received their vaccination. As with the adult registration form, Team Kentucky says by entering the drawing, the user is agreeing to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to verify their vaccination information.

Team Kentucky says Kentucky Governor Beshear will publicly announce the winners on his social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube as well as on the Shot at a Million webpage.