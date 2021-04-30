How to apply for FEMA assistance in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—According to FEMA, Kentuckians affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that happened between February 27 and March 14 of 2021 may be eligible for assistance. FEMA says you don’t have to wait for cleanup to begin. Residents can take photos or video of the damage and keep track of all the receipts for their repairs.

FEMA homeowner and renter assistance can include grants for repairs to make a home habitable again and rental assistance for temporary housing. It can also assist with other disaster-related needs like replacing household items and medical, dental, funeral, transportation, moving and storage, and child care costs.

The first thing you should do is contact your insurance company to file a claim for the storm, flooding, or mudslide damage you’ve experienced.

If your insurance doesn’t cover some losses, you can contact FEMA by either going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App or by calling the helpline at 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service you can call 800-621-3362.

Here’s the information you’ll need to have ready in order to apply:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Social Security number

Your insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds

A description of disaster damage and losses

FEMA may need to inspect the damage of a dwelling if someone reports that they cannot safely live in it. These inspections are free of charge.

You can ask the FEMA housing inspector at any time for a disability accommodation, or disaster applicants with disabilities who may require a reasonable accommodation can submit their reasonable accommodation request via email to FEMA’s Office of Equal Rights at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or by calling FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource line at 833-CVL-RGHT (833-285-7448).

Some inspections may be conducted remotely to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. These remote inspections will consist of applicants answering questions over the phone about the type and extent of the damage.

If you have minimal damage and can still live in your home, you will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection when applying for assistance. You will instead receive a letter from FEMA saying that you can call the FEMA Helpline to request an inspection if you find more significant disaster-caused damage after you apply.

If you have any questions, you can always contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. For TTY call 800-462-7585.