How to watch Kentucky’s second ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery drawing

The Kentucky State Capitol is located in Frankfort and is the house of the three branches of the state government of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—On Friday, July 30, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will announce the second group of winners of the commonwealth’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery drawing.

The announcement will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda where we’ll learn who won the second $1 million prize as well as the second five full scholarships to Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical schools. These scholarships will include tuition, room-and-board and books.

We will live-stream the announcement in a player that will be included above in this story, and it can also be watched on the Governor’s Facebook and YouTube.

To be eligible for the lottery, you must be a permanent resident of Kentucky and have received at least your first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Inmates incarcerated for felonies and some commonwealth employees and their spouses or blood relatives may not be eligible for the drawing.

The state has more information on who cannot enter the lottery on the website. Kentuckians can only enter the drawing once and any duplicate entries will be removed, according to Team Kentucky.

Missed the deadline for this lottery? The final deadline to register for the last drawing is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. The winners of that drawing will be announced Friday, Aug. 27.