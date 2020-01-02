Human remains discovered in Kentucky park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Remains found in a Kentucky park are human, police said Thursday.

The weathered bones were found Wednesday in Iroquois Park in Louisville, news outlets reported.

The case is being treated as a death investigation and officers are working closely with the coroner to determine an identity, Louisville Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said.

He said the investigation could be lengthy. No further information was immediately released.

