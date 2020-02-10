MOREHEAD, Ky (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating human remains found in Rowan County.

Kentucky state Polices say they responded to a call around 2:50 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020, of human remains in a field on McBrayer Road in Clearfield, Kentucky. The human remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for identification.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department and Rowan County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories