Hundreds of properties found to have damage after Pike County flooding

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A little over one week after damaging rains, mud, and snow, hundreds of property owners who suffered damage in Kentucky are hard at work rebuilding their lives.

“I looked out the window. It looked like it was in the middle of a river! It was all over the four-lane was covered and going into people’s houses over there,” says Danny Whitt, who lives in Belfry, Kentucky.

The flash flooding event on the morning of the first day of the year wreaked havoc on the communities of Belfry and Sidney, Kentucky.

“It ranged from inches into the homes to several feet of water. Some homes were affected, some were destroyed,” says Nee Jackson, deputy director of Pike County Emergency Management.

In the end, the property damage assessments done by officials show the widespread nature of this disaster.

“We’ve received over 240 properties that we’ve been able to go out and assess. We still have a handful to get done today and probably tomorrow. Then we’ll compile all that information and send it to the state,” Jackson says.

This total does not include damage the state and county road departments have found.

Some of the problems that cropped up last week in the immediate aftermath of the floods have since been resolved:

“Five or six days, there were probably some people that didn’t have water. I think about Thursday everybody was restored by then,” Jackson says.

While the waters have since receded and the snows have melted, evidence of how high the flood water came up, and the damage it caused, can be found all around the area.

Pirates Pizza in Belfry is one business that got four to five inches of floodwater inside their establishment when Pond Creek flooded.

One manager says it’s the first time the water has gotten inside during a flood.

“When we came in, there was mud all inside the restaurant…But, we were very blessed because we started Tuesday cleaning stuff up and we didn’t have as much of a mess as neighbors that got flooded up and down this lane that got flooded really bad…It breaks your heart to see all this stuff sitting outside and losing their homes and you know, everything,” says Lenna Dotson, manager at Pirates Pizza.

Officials say the recent snow that hit the area has slowed down clean-up efforts some, but say luckily the snowmelt did not cause another flooding event.

“It’s been a rough January,” Whitt says.

Officials will be turning in their damage assessments to the state and then on to the federal government to see if they will qualify for FEMA assistance.

“We hope that we can get federal assistance. If not, you know if people don’t have flood insurance, it’s gonna be a stretch on ‘em,” Jackson says.

Officials say countywide, they conducted 53 rescues when the flooding happened.

If you live in the area and have set your debris out on the curb, officials ask you call for Pike County Solid Waste to come pick it up at (606) 432-6245.

“You can see what’s still left, people had to clean out and everything. And it, you know, it’s going to take them a while to get it all cleaned up cause it was pretty bad,” Whitt says.