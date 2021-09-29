Hustonville, Kentucky man charged child sexual abuse material investigation

HUSTONVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the Electronic Crime Branch arrested 45-year-old Joey Lee Wardle following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Authorities say the investigation began after they discovered the suspect allegedly uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Law enforcement say a search warrant was executed at a Hustonville home on May 13, 2021, and authorities seized equipment allegedly used in the crime. The equipment was then taken to the KSP’s forensic laboratory to be examined.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers say Wardle faces one count of “possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.” The KSP says the charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.