I-64 W Closed in Carter County due to Snow-related Accidents

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The I-64 westbound lanes in Carter County are closed as of right now due to several ice and snow related accidents Saturday morning, February 2, 2019. (The Eastbound lane has recently reopened.)

Dispatchers tell 13 News, three tractor trailers and two pickup trucks were involved in the crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around the 152 mile marker between Olive Hill and the Rowan County line.

No word of any injuries or how long the I-64 West lanes will be closed.

The Olive Hill Police Department says the westbound lane's will stay closed until the crews clear off the damaged vehicles.

13 News will keep you update.