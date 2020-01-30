Immigration bill clears Kentucky Senate committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Republican-backed bill to ban sanctuary policies by most public agencies in Kentucky has advanced.
The measure cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee after an emotional hearing Thursday. Opponents predict it will spread fear among immigrants, despite assurances that there’s no cause for concern.
The bill would prohibit public entities including city and county governments from adopting sanctuary policies. Most agencies would be required to cooperate with federal immigration agents. Supporters say it will ensure cooperation to enforce federal immigration laws.
The bill is expected to easily pass the full Senate.
