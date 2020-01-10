Immigration surfaces as issue in Kentucky legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The volatile illegal immigration issue has reached into the Kentucky legislature.

A Republican-backed bill is aimed at preventing sanctuary policies. It also would require most public employees to use their “best efforts” to help enforce federal immigration laws.

Senate President Robert Stivers touted the measure Thursday as a public-safety tool to combat Kentucky’s drug woes, including a Mexican drug trafficking network reputed to operate in the state. The measure was endorsed by the state’s new attorney general, Daniel Cameron. But a civil liberties group says it would lead to racial profiling and the separation of families targeted for deportation.

