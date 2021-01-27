Impeachment panel makes filings open for public review

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A legislative panel reviewing a petition to impeach Kentucky’s governor has made filings from both sides open to the public.
Deliberations on the matter were being conducted behind closed doors, however.
The Republican-led committee voted to make the petition by four Kentuckians public Wednesday. It then went into a closed-door session.
It calls for Gov. Andy Beshear’s impeachment for his restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Democratic governor has said there are “zero grounds” for his removal. Beshear submitted a response to the impeachment petition.
The committee chairman says three of the petitioners then offered a written reply.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.