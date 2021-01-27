Impeachment panel makes filings open for public review

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A legislative panel reviewing a petition to impeach Kentucky’s governor has made filings from both sides open to the public.

Deliberations on the matter were being conducted behind closed doors, however.

The Republican-led committee voted to make the petition by four Kentuckians public Wednesday. It then went into a closed-door session.

It calls for Gov. Andy Beshear’s impeachment for his restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Democratic governor has said there are “zero grounds” for his removal. Beshear submitted a response to the impeachment petition.

The committee chairman says three of the petitioners then offered a written reply.