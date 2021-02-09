In-person program aimed at helping people cope with loss begins February

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The pandemic has changed and complicated a lot of things, including funerary services.

“We’re used to having a funeral or a memorial service or a celebration of life, and a lot of times those things provide closure. And with the absence of those services, sometimes people can feel that they’re left kind of lost and there’s no closure.” Rachel Swindler, bereavement counselor, Community Hospice

To help people who are grieving and need to find some closure and support, Community Hospice in Ashland is beginning an in-person program this month.

“Community Hospice provides end of life care in our community and we have been for more than 40 years, and part of the additional services that we are able to offer to the community is our bereavement services…The first things that we’re doing is our bi-monthly men’s support group and our bi-monthly women’s support group.” Beth Taylor, Community Hospice

Counselors with Community Hospice say for those who are grieving, it is crucial to have a support network—and that’s what they are trying to create with these group sessions.

The grief support group sessions are aimed at creating a sense of support. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“Having emotional support, peer support, social support, is so important during the grieving process and with the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been absent for a lot of people. And that’s where we step in to provide that safe space.” Rachel Swindler, bereavement counselor, Community Hospice

These group meetings are free of charge and open to the public. They will be socially distanced for safety.

All in an effort, says Swindler…

“To process those grief reactions, to teach coping skills and to help our clients move forward in the grieving process. Rachel Swindler, bereavement counselor, Community Hospice

For more information about Community Hospice and the grief support groups, visit their website here.

