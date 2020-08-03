Increase in KY COVID-19 cases begins to slow

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s weekly percentage of case increases has gone down significantly since the state’s mask mandate was put in place July 10.

Between the weeks of July 6 and July 13, the state saw a 52% increase in the number of cases by week. Although the daily cases reported are still higher, the exponential growth the state had been seeing has begun to level out, with only a 4% weekly increase between July 13 and July 20, and a 5% increase between July 20 and July 27.

Kentucky COVID-19 case increases between June 8 and August 2 (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office)

“What the numbers are telling us is facial coverings and masks are working,” Beshear said.

As part of the initiative to encourage Kentuckians to follow the mandate and wear masks while in public, the governor says Team Kentucky is launching a new PSA campaign called, #MaskUpKY.

“If we’re united in this fight, if we make the decision not only to put on that mask but to continue to wear it knowing that every day we’ve got to make that right choice, we can defeat this virus before a vaccine ever even comes out,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Dr. Steven Stack says the state will see results from other actions such as closing bars and limiting restaurant capacity again within the next couple weeks. However, he warns Kentuckians not to become complacent, as most states to the south have significantly higher statistics that could easily spread north into the Bluegrass State.

“Our hope will be over the next seven to 10 days to see that curve not only stay flat, but hopefully goes back down again. If we do that, we will have shown a second time that we have been able, through our actions, to control our own destiny,” Stack said.

Kentucky is reporting 323 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the state to 31,508 cases and 744 deaths. The new cases include 12 children under 5-years-old, with the youngest two only 3-months-old.

The governor says 642,577 tests have been conducted throughout the state, and Kentuckians have recovered. The state’s positivity rate has dropped to 5.18%.

