Initiative set to help Kentucky K-12 students through ‘digital divide’

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced a new initiative to make broadband accessible for every student in Kentucky.

“Last Mile” Internet Service is an $8 million initiative created to lower the monthly cost of internet access for K-12 children in low-income families. Coleman says this will help the state shrink the state’s “digital divide.”

Governor Andy Beshear says around 5%, or 32,000, of Kentucky’s children do not have internet access at or near their homes. Coleman says some of these instances are due to lack of connectivity in the area, but others are due to the cost of internet service.

Coleman says the state plans identify providers who will supply high-speed internet service to all K-12 students in low-income homes at no more than $10 per month for the next two to three school years by Sept. 15.

Students who currently do not have internet access will be eligible to have $10 paid through the $8 million in the Governor’s Office Cares Fund through the next school year, Coleman says.

She says low-income families with K-12 students that are currently paying for internet access will be eligible for $10 per month paid through the Federal Lifeline Program for the next two to three school years.

