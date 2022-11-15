GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today.

According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the work program Adams was in a dump truck with city workers and escaped when they stopped at a mini-mart in Ashland.

Jailers say Adams was last seen in a camouflage jacket, and they believe he was wearing grey sweatpants as well. The detention center says they received a tip that he was last seen around 12:36 running on Greenup Avenue near a car lot.

Anyone with any information on Adams whereabouts is asked to contact the detention center at 606-473-9660 or 911.