Is COVID-19 declining in Kentucky? Governor Beshear to give update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

On Monday, Beshear said COVID-19 is on a decline in Kentucky, with fewer weekly cases reported in the past week and fewer Kentuckians currently in the hospital.

Yesterday, Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Kentucky Department for Public Health confirmed 2,696 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the state to a total of 705,626 cases and 8,972 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of the new cases reported yesterday, health officials said 660 were in Kentuckians ages 18 and younger.

The number of Kentuckians in the hospital is also continuing to drop with 1,634 people currently hospitalized. of those, 476 are in the ICU and 314 are on ventilators.

The state’s percent positivity rate as of Wednesday is listed as 9.11%. Lewis, Elliot, Lee, Wayne, Livingston, Ballard and Hickman counties are in orange on the state’s current incidence rate map while Crittenden and Carlisle counties are in yellow. The remaining 113 counties remain in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Elliot and Carlisle counties as orange on its COVID-19 data tracker map. The remaining 111 are still in orange.